Bourbon Street Pizza

Main Street Coffee Co

We are located inside the North Webster Church of God in the heart of North Webster, IN. We are a full- service coffee shop that offers lattes, frappes, smoothies, teas, fresh brewed coffee, snacks and much more. In addition, we have a 3-story indoor playground for children up to 12 years of age that will re-open after July 4th due to our precautions surrounding COVID-19. If you have any questions about our menu or service do not hesitate to contact us via phone 574-834-1780 or email at mainstreetcc@nwcog.org.

