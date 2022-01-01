Go
Bourbon BBQ

Bourbon takes you to that place in your heart where your friends and family live. It’s the
backyard of your Uncle who used to live down South and picked up some sort of barbecue magic that no one else can ever seem to learn. It’s the memories of camping up Brackett Creek in high school with a bit more class and much better booze. It’s the music and the food and the laughter when the sun’s just setting after floating the Madison. It’s the deep happiness of a day spent with the whole family and the bit of rowdiness that happens once the kids have been sent to bed. And thanks to Bourbon, it’s always there and there’s someone else doing the cleanup.

515 West Aspen Unit 102

Popular Items

Bourbon Platter$64.00
three sides
1/2 Smoked Chicken Plate$18.00
two sides
Classic Pulled Pork (DD)$12.00
Pulled pork and slaw
Classic Brisket$15.00
Brisket and slaw
BBQ Wedge$12.00
Iceberg wedge with pimento cheese, crispy onions, sunflower seeds, bacon, tomato and ranch
Sliced Brisket Plate$21.00
two sides
Pulled Pork Plate$16.00
two sides
Big MT$17.00
Brisket, pulled pork, pickled jalapenos, crispy onions and bbq ranch stacked high on a brioche bun
Fried Pickles$9.00
Dill chips, green chili crema
Baby Back Ribs Plate$20.00
two sides
Location

515 West Aspen Unit 102

Bozeman MT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
