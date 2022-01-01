Go
Boure'

110 Courthouse Square

Boure "Bomb" Fried Shrimp Po-Boy$14.00
crispy fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, dill pickle, mayo, spicy ketchup on toasted new orleans french bread
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$12.00
with pita points
Classic Burger$14.00
usda short rib burger cooked on flat-top grill with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, american cheese on brioche bun
Chicken Carbonara$24.00
grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, engish peas, fettuccine, light cream and parmesan sauce
Pasta Jambalaya$26.00
crawfish, grilled chicken, shrimp, andouille, garlic, bell peppers, onions with penne tossed in creole cream sauce
Grilled Salmon BLT$15.00
grilled salmon, guacamole, bacon, tomato and spinach tossed in cilantro-lime vinaigrette on sourdough
Philly, Mississippi, Ribeye Sandwhich$14.00
thin sliced prime rib with griddled bell peppers and onions mayo
Entree Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine ribbons, chopped kalamata olives, boiled egg slices, croutons, parmesan cheese
Bowl Chicken and Andouille Gumbo$10.00
with white rice
Bun Less Burger Bowl$18.00
quinoa, spinach, grilled onion, sauteed zucchini, diced tomatoes, with grilled usda short rib burger topped with creamy horseradish vinaigrette and spicy mustard aioli
Oxford MS

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
