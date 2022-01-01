Go
Bout Time Pub & Grub

FRENCH FRIES

$$

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)

Popular Items

French Dip$11.95
Sliced roast beef with ranch sauce. Served with house made au jus.
French Fries$6.00
Hand cut fries served with our signature house sauce.
14" NYO Pizza$16.00
Start with pizza sauce and our very own house cheese blend, then add your choice of toppings.
Fish & Chips Basket$14.00
A generous portion of Samuel Adams® beer battered cod fillets, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and hand cut potato chips.
Half Order Fries$3.00
BBQ 2oz$0.25
Classic French Dip$12.00
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on a toasted hoagie roll with provolone cheese. Served with house made au jus.
Cheese Burger$11.50
The classic burger topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Cheese Fries$7.00
Hand cut fries smothered with cheese. Served with our signature house sauce.
Monte Cristo$13.00
Sliced ham and turkey layered with American and Swiss cheeses, battered and deep fried until golden brown. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6522 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd

Holladay UT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
