Go
Toast

Bout Time Pub & Grub

Come in and enjoy!

5502 13400 S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Stuffed Jalapeños$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Irish Nachos$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
Monte Cristo$13.00
Sliced ham and turkey layered with American and Swiss cheeses, battered and deep fried until golden brown. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves.
Cheeseburger Sliders - 2$7.95
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
The Original Chubby Melt$13.50
The Original Chubby Melt®
A 2/3rd pound ground chuck patty, topped with 1000 Island dressing and grilled onions, stacked between two Parmesan crusted grilled cheese sandwiches.
Ranch 4oz$0.50
Western Burger$12.50
Barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and a fried onion ring. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Jalapeño Jack Burger$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Turkey Guacamole$13.00
Sliced turkey piled on toasted sourdough with Swiss cheese, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, garlic mayo and guacamole.
See full menu

Location

5502 13400 S

Herriman UT

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Salty Pineapple

No reviews yet

SERVIN' UP SOME ISLAND LOVE!

Mr Fries Man

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton

No reviews yet

A Utah tradition since 1960! Serving the best burgers, fries, onion rings and of course our Famous Thick Shakes in over 50 flavors.

SAFFRON CIRCLE

No reviews yet

Our mission is to provide authentic, made-from-scratch Indian food using fresh ingredients and exotic flavors that will educate and excite the palate while surprising each guest with high quality, personal service steeped in a culture of warmth and hospitality.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston