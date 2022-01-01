Bout Time Pub & Grub
Come in and enjoy!
5502 13400 S
Popular Items
Location
5502 13400 S
Herriman UT
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Salty Pineapple
SERVIN' UP SOME ISLAND LOVE!
Mr Fries Man
Come in and enjoy!
Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton
A Utah tradition since 1960! Serving the best burgers, fries, onion rings and of course our Famous Thick Shakes in over 50 flavors.
SAFFRON CIRCLE
Our mission is to provide authentic, made-from-scratch Indian food using fresh ingredients and exotic flavors that will educate and excite the palate while surprising each guest with high quality, personal service steeped in a culture of warmth and hospitality.