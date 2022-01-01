Go
Bout Time Pub & Grub

Come in and enjoy!

1570 Newpark Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Spicy seared chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and remoulade sauce.
Western Burger$12.50
Barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and a fried onion ring. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.50
Applewood smoked bacon and American cheese top this burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Pepperoni$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Irish Nachos$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
B.A.B.B.$13.00
Sliced ham, corned beef hash, applewood smoked bacon, hash browns, fried egg, American cheese and garlic mayo.
Ranch 4oz$0.50
Classic Club$13.00
Turkey, ham and apple wood smoked bacon with American and Swiss cheeses stacked on 3 slices of sourdough toast with lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo.
Chili Verde Fries$7.95
Our hand cut fries smothered with chili verde and topped with cheese.
Cheeseburger Sliders - 2$7.95
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
Location

Park City UT

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thank you

