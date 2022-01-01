Go
Bout Time Pub & Grub

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

3651 Wall Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (411 reviews)

Popular Items

Patty Melt$12.00
Swiss cheese and sautéed onions served on rye bread
Garlic Fries$7.00
Hand cut fries smothered with fresh garlic and topped with parsley. Served with our signature house sauce and garnished with breath mints.
Bread - Sourdough$0.50
The Original Chubby Melt$13.50
The Original Chubby Melt®
A 2/3rd pound ground chuck patty, topped with 1000 Island dressing and grilled onions, stacked between two Parmesan crusted grilled cheese sandwiches.
Stuffed Jalapeños$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Irish Nachos$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
Pepperoni$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Wings Breaded$14.00
Our house specialty, 8 extra crispy breaded wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Ranch 4oz$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3651 Wall Ave

Ogden UT

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 am
