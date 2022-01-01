Go
Bout Time Pub & Grub

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

169 S Rio Grande St • $$

Avg 4 (885 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Burger$12.00
2 ground chuck patties covered with chopped garlic, seasoned with garlic salt and topped with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and garlic mayo. Garnished with breath mints!
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.50
Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
Garlic Fries$7.00
Hand cut fries smothered with fresh garlic and topped with parsley. Served with our signature house sauce and garnished with breath mints.
French Fries$6.00
Hand cut fries served with our signature house sauce.
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions and peppers with provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.
Fish & Chips Basket$14.00
A generous portion of Samuel Adams® beer battered cod fillets, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and hand cut potato chips.
Turkey Guacamole$13.00
Sliced turkey piled on toasted sourdough with Swiss cheese, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, garlic mayo and guacamole.
Wings Boneless$10.95
Jalapeño Jack Burger$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

169 S Rio Grande St

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

