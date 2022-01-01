Go
Toast

Bout Time Pub & Grub

Enjoy 32 refreshing, cold beers on tap in a fun, lively environment. Pub favorites include extra crispy chicken wings, loaded ultimate nachos, hand-tossed pizza, juicy burgers, soft-shelled tacos, and fried chicken sandwiches. This is not your typical bar food. Every dish is handcrafted daily using fresh ingredients to create a meal that is sure to satisfy your cravings.
There's always something exciting going on at Bout Time Pub & Grub. Equipped with 32 flat-screen TVs, every seat is the best seat in the house to watch your favorite sporting events. Test your luck at the always-free, progressive-jackpot Breaking Bingo for chances to win amazing cash prizes. Visit the website for specials and an up-to-date event calendar. Also enjoy the jukebox, golf games, patio dining, and free, on-screen trivia and Wi-Fi. Reserve the event room for corporate or special events. Grab your friends and unwind.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1820 W Traverse Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.2 (422 reviews)

Popular Items

Monte Cristo Eggrolls$9.95
Potato Chips$4.45
Hand cut chips served with our signature house sauce.
B.A.B.B.$13.00
Sliced ham, corned beef hash, applewood smoked bacon, hash browns, fried egg, American cheese and garlic mayo.
Pepperoni$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Stuffed Jalapeños$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Raspberry Preserves$0.50
Blue Cheese 2oz$0.25
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.50
Applewood smoked bacon and American cheese top this burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
Fried Pickles$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1820 W Traverse Pkwy

Lehi UT

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

East Moon Sushi & Grill

No reviews yet

We specialize in making authentic Thai dishes and quality sushi. We do our best making sure our customers receive the best meal and service possible.

Lehi Bakery

No reviews yet

Home of the square donut. Serving Lehi and the surrounding communities for over 50 years.

Via 313

No reviews yet

The pizza at Via 313 is inspired by our memories of traditional Detroit-Style pies from our youths (Cloverleaf, Buddy's, Loui's, Niki's) and the best traditional pizzas in the region. We're proud to serve Austin genuine Detroit Style Pizza out of our two customized pizza trailers and three brick-and-mortar locations, with our signature dough prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. If you're new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it's all about.

Chuck-A-Rama

No reviews yet

The Choice is yours!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston