Go
Toast
  • /
  • Orem
  • /
  • Bout Time Pub & Grub

Bout Time Pub & Grub

Come in and enjoy!

568 N Mill Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jalapeño Jack Burger$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.50
Applewood smoked bacon and American cheese top this burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Cheese Fries$7.00
Hand cut fries smothered with cheese. Served with our signature house sauce.
NYOB$14.00
Irish Nachos$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
Wings Smoked$14.00
Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Turkey Guacamole$13.00
Sliced turkey piled on toasted sourdough with Swiss cheese, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, garlic mayo and guacamole.
Wings Boneless$10.95
Pepperoni$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Monte Cristo$13.00
Sliced ham and turkey layered with American and Swiss cheeses, battered and deep fried until golden brown. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves.
See full menu

Location

568 N Mill Road

Vineyard UT

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

53 Catering

No reviews yet

All meals are designed to feed 10, Meals will be frozen and packed to last 12 hours (we can add dry ice if you need more time for $50), customer must provide a cooler to pack them in. We will rent you a cooler for $50 per day (with $100 deposit)

Marley's Gourmet Sliders

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

010 Pizza Pie Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kokonut Island Grill - Orem

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston