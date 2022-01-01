Go
Toast

Bout Time Pub & Grub

Your neighborhood sports pub located within the Jordan Landing shopping center in West Jordan, UT. We are now open for dine in, but recognize that our food is awesome and you can't always stay to dine in.

7211 Plaza Center Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

B.A.B.B.$13.00
Sliced ham, corned beef hash, applewood smoked bacon, hash browns, fried egg, American cheese and garlic mayo.
French Fries$6.00
Hand cut fries served with our signature house sauce.
Wings Breaded$14.00
Our house specialty, 8 extra crispy breaded wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
See full menu

Location

7211 Plaza Center Dr

West Jordan UT

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SpudToddos

No reviews yet

SpudToddos is a fast casual experience with a focus on the great american comfort food, POTATOES! From mashed potatoes and gravy to loaded french fries we have something for everyone, pulled pork on baked, Canadian Poutine, turkey cranberry salad or Vegas fries (like nachos but on fries) just to name a few. If you want to eat clean a baked sweet potato or russet is the place to start. We build our meals with a create your own concept that combines the traditions of the past with the creativity of the individual. You can make your meal as traditional as a thanksgiving super or as wild as our toppings allow. We Create…Fresh, Healthy, Gluten Free, Vegetarian! We also Create…Deep Fried, Smothered, Cheesy, Loaded Deliciousness! Some say Potato we say SpudToddo!

Spitz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

A lo Maracucho inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston