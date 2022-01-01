Go
Bars & Lounges

Bout Time Pub & Grub

Open today 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM

4.5

456 Reviews

$$

5529 S Redwood Rd

Taylorsville, UT 84123

Popular Items

Hat Trick$14.50
3 skewers each of beef, chicken, and shrimp prepared grilled or battered and fried. Served with our hand cut french fries.
Wings Boneless$10.95
Grand Slam$14.00
Sharable combination of wings, onion rings, fried pickle chips and stuffed jalapenos.
Attributes and Amenities

check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am

5529 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville UT 84123

Bout Time Pub & Grub

4.5 • 456 Reviews

