Go
Toast

Bouys Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

9510 Semora Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Quesadilla$9.00
1 Hot Dog$3.50
BBQ Sandwich$9.00
BLT$7.00
Bouys Burger$12.00
Flounder and Shrimp$12.99
Flounder Plate$13.00
Hyco Club$9.00
Shrimp Plate$13.00
Grilled Shrimp$12.00
See full menu

Location

9510 Semora Road

Semora NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

VIR - Pagoda Concessions

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

VIR - Oak Tree Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

VIR - Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clarksville Station

No reviews yet

Unique dining experience. Former train station converted to full service restaurant. Enjoy the experience sitting in an actual train car!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston