Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Bow and Stern - Chilliwack
A map showing the location of Bow and Stern - ChilliwackView gallery

Bow and Stern - Chilliwack

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

46130 Yale Road

Chilliwack, CN V2P 2P1

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

46130 Yale Road, Chilliwack CN V2P 2P1

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bob's Burgers & Brew - Sumas
orange starNo Reviews
819 Cherry Street Sumas, WA 98295
View restaurantnext
GRAHAMS RESTAURANT -
orange starNo Reviews
9989 Mount Baker Highway Glacier, WA 98244
View restaurantnext
Jazz it up
orange starNo Reviews
5215 Mount Baker Highway Deming, WA 98244
View restaurantnext
The Joseph Richard Group - Townhall Abbotsford - 33720 South Fraser Way
orange starNo Reviews
33720 South Fraser Way Abbotsford, CN V2S 2C2
View restaurantnext
Chef Boss Culinary - #sandwichesthatyoudreamabout
orange starNo Reviews
31018 Peardonville Road Abbotsford, CN V2T 6K2
View restaurantnext
Field House Brewing Co. (Chilliwack) - 9251 Woolly Dog Alley
orange starNo Reviews
9251 Woolly Dog Alley Chilliwack, CN V2P 0J6
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bow and Stern - Chilliwack

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston