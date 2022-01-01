Go
Bow & Marrow

Modern Steakhouse

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

658 1st Street W

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Korean Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Panko breaded & fried chicken breast, kimchi, maple garlic, sriracha mayo; served with choice of side
Apple Crisp with Ice Cream$6.00
Pairs with Sauvignon Blanc
Classic Poutine$10.00
classic poutine made with our parmesan potatoes, cheese curds, and brown gravy
Side Salad$6.00
local greens with choice of dressing
Soup Feature$5.00
Chef's Selection - Clam Chowder
Southwest Superfood Bowl$14.00
Wilted kale, quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, beets, avocado, corn & black bean salsa, tomatoes, purple cabbage, cilantro, pumpkin seed, hemp seeds, jalapeno lime vinaigrette
B&M Herb Alfredo$14.00
fettuccine pasta, herb cream sauce, spinach, parmesan, crispy prosciutto
Pairs with Chardonnay
B&M Cheddar Burger$16.00
B&M burger blend, sharp cheddar cheese, thick cut charred onions, 1000 island sauce, local lettuce, tomatoes, pickles; served with choice of side
American Cheeseburger$14.00
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

658 1st Street W

Havre MT

Sunday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
