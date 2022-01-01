Bow restaurants you'll love
Bow's top cuisines
Must-try Bow restaurants
More about Terramar Brewing & Distilling
Terramar Brewing & Distilling
5712 Gilkey Ave, Edison
|Popular items
|PEPPERONI
|$14.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, house cheese blend
|Harvest Delight
|$12.00
Garlic oil massaged kale, delicata roasted squash, apple slices, shallots, chevre.
|AVERAGE JOE
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, red onion, garlic, Mama Lil's pickled peppers.
More about The Old Edison
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Old Edison
5829 Cains Ct, Bow
|Popular items
|The Big E Cheeseburger
|$15.99
Hand formed third pound Angus beef patty, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickle
|Fish and Chips
|$17.99
House Battered cod, fries & coleslaw or sub dinner salad 1.00
|Bow Burger
|$19.99
Half Pound of Local Grass Fed Beef from NW Homegrown Meats, Golden Glen Creamery cheese on Breadfarm bun. Couldn't get more local than this great burger!