Bow restaurants you'll love

Go
Bow restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bow

Bow's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Bow restaurants

Terramar Brewing & Distilling image

 

Terramar Brewing & Distilling

5712 Gilkey Ave, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PEPPERONI$14.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, house cheese blend
Harvest Delight$12.00
Garlic oil massaged kale, delicata roasted squash, apple slices, shallots, chevre.
AVERAGE JOE$18.00
Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, red onion, garlic, Mama Lil's pickled peppers.
More about Terramar Brewing & Distilling
The Old Edison image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Old Edison

5829 Cains Ct, Bow

Avg 4.5 (680 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Big E Cheeseburger$15.99
Hand formed third pound Angus beef patty, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickle
Fish and Chips$17.99
House Battered cod, fries & coleslaw or sub dinner salad 1.00
Bow Burger$19.99
Half Pound of Local Grass Fed Beef from NW Homegrown Meats, Golden Glen Creamery cheese on Breadfarm bun. Couldn't get more local than this great burger!
More about The Old Edison
Taylor Shellfish Farms image

SEAFOOD

Taylor Shellfish Farms

2182 Chuckanut Drive, Bow

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Totten Inlet Mussels$4.95
Beautiful Mussels grown by us in the Totten Inlet in the south Puget Sound.
Manila Clams$6.50
Approx 19-21 steamers per pound.
Fat Bastard$2.00
9 month old tumbled oyster
More about Taylor Shellfish Farms
Map

More near Bow to explore

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lynden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston