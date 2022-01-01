Go
Toast

Bowdies Chophouse

Come on in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

230 Culver St • $$$

Avg 4.7 (2932 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

230 Culver St

Saugatuck MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coast 236 Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

We look forward to seeing you at Coast 236!

GROW Café + Bistro and the TRAP

No reviews yet

GROW is an upscale café + bistro in downtown Saugatuck.
Gift cards are redeemable at GROW and the TRAP.
For menus + additional information, visit: GROW-FOOD.COM.

The Southerner

No reviews yet

We're offering takeout and curbside carry out only at this time. Thank you for your continued support!

Pumpernickels Eatery

No reviews yet

closed wed and thursday
CLOSED for the winter October 30 till Mid March 2018 2017 Bakery
Wine List, Beer and Booze
Bloody Mary Buffet on weekends

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston