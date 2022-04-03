Go
Bowerbird Bakeshop

Eclectic, scratch-made bakery specializing in European-inspired pastries crafted with seasonal, local ingredients.

120 10th St NW • $

Avg 5 (42 reviews)

Vegan Savory Pull-Apart Croissant$3.25
Vegan croissant pieces seasoned with "cheesy" nutritional yeast and spices.
Cinnamon-Sugar Twist$3.25
Flakey croissant dough twisted into a knot and tossed in cinnamon sugar. Formerly called "Cinnamon Sugar Knot."
Sunday, May 1, 2022 - ONE Student$60.00
Sunday, May 1, 2022
3pm-5:30pm @ Bowerbird Bakeshop
***VACCINATED CUSTOMERS ONLY. PROOF OF VACCINATION CARD REQUIRED***
Join Chef Earl Vallery as he demos the Bowerbird Bakeshop method for creating beautiful French Macarons using a stable Italian Meringue. We’ll also create and flavor a Swiss Buttercream and use it to fill our macarons. Learn the meaning of the words “tant por tant” and show off to your friends!
This class is demonstration only with minimal hands on at times. Students will leave with a small amount of the macarons produced in class.
Class is designed for adults and not particularly suited for children.
Please email info@bowerbirdbakeshop.com with any questions prior to signing up.
You may cancel up to 1 WEEK in advance of scheduled class date for a full refund. Any cancellations within 1 week of class date are NON-REFUNDABLE.
Nona's Italian Cucina Tomato Sauce (24oz)$12.50
**no sugar added, gluten-free, vegan**
Sunday, April 24, 2022 - ONE Student$60.00
Sunday, April 24, 2022
3pm-5:30pm @ Bowerbird Bakeshop
Class Size = 8 People
*VACCINATED CUSTOMERS ONLY. PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED*
Join Chef Earl Vallery as he demos the steps involved with producing and laminating croissant dough. We’ll go through the entire process, including mixing, fermenting, lamination, shaping, proofing, baking, & eating. You will definitely see why croissants cost as they do and go home with a new appreciation for these Austrian-born (not French!) creations.
This class is mostly demonstration only with minimal hands-on. Students will leave with a small amount of the croissants produced in class.
This class is designed for adults & not suited for children.
Email questions to earl@bowerbirdbakeshop.com
You may cancel up to 1 WEEK in advance of scheduled class date for a full refund. Any cancellations within 1 week of class date are NON-REFUNDABLE.
Cardamom Knots$3.25
Rich brioche dough spread with cardamom smear, twisted into a knot, baked, and glazed with an orange blossom-scented syrup.
Earl Grey Lemon Scone$4.00
A delicious scone made with Earl Gray steeped milk and whole chunks of lemon peel.
Jam According to Dan (8oz)$9.00
Jam According to Daniel (8 oz). Local jam made with 1# of local/regional fruit per jar.
*Choose variety*
Take & Bake Croissants, 6pk$18.00
6 of our signature croissants, frozen with instructions for baking.
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering

120 10th St NW

Charlottesville VA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
