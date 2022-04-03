Sunday, May 1, 2022

3pm-5:30pm @ Bowerbird Bakeshop

***VACCINATED CUSTOMERS ONLY. PROOF OF VACCINATION CARD REQUIRED***

Join Chef Earl Vallery as he demos the Bowerbird Bakeshop method for creating beautiful French Macarons using a stable Italian Meringue. We’ll also create and flavor a Swiss Buttercream and use it to fill our macarons. Learn the meaning of the words “tant por tant” and show off to your friends!

This class is demonstration only with minimal hands on at times. Students will leave with a small amount of the macarons produced in class.

Class is designed for adults and not particularly suited for children.

Please email info@bowerbirdbakeshop.com with any questions prior to signing up.

You may cancel up to 1 WEEK in advance of scheduled class date for a full refund. Any cancellations within 1 week of class date are NON-REFUNDABLE.

