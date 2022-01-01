Bowie seafood restaurants you'll love

Jerry's Seafood image

Jerry's Seafood

15211 Major Lansdale Blvd, Bowie

Avg 4.5 (1948 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CRAB DIP$17.95
Creamy, rich and served HOT, topped with jumbo lump crab, chives & a sprinkle of Old Bay. Served with sliced baguette
CRAB BOMB$44.95
Found exclusively at Jerry's! Ten ounces of fresh jumbo lump crab, lightly seasoned with Old Bay and a dollop of heavy duty mayo. Baked (ONLY) to a golden brown perfection! Absolutely no filler!
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$21.95
Maryland's finest original lump crab seasoned with Old Bay, served on a Martin's potato roll. Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried
More about Jerry's Seafood
Rock & Toss Crab House image

Rock & Toss Crab House

15500 Annapolis Rd, Bowie

Avg 4.5 (663 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
K3 Chicken tender(3)$5.00
Shrimp No Head$18.99
(B)Shrimp w/ No Head & Snow Crab Legs$45.99
More about Rock & Toss Crab House

