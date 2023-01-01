Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Bowie

Bowie restaurants
Bowie restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Old Bowie Town Grille image

GRILL

Old Bowie Town Grille

8604 Chestnut Ave, Bowie

Avg 4.4 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$13.00
More about Old Bowie Town Grille
Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco - Truck 3

3631 Elder Oaks Boulevard, Bowie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito**$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Chicken Tinga Burrito*$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Grilled Chicken Burrito*$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
More about Little Miner Taco - Truck 3

