Chicken burritos in Bowie
Bowie restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about Old Bowie Town Grille
GRILL
Old Bowie Town Grille
8604 Chestnut Ave, Bowie
|Chicken Burrito
|$13.00
More about Little Miner Taco - Truck 3
Little Miner Taco - Truck 3
3631 Elder Oaks Boulevard, Bowie
|Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito**
|$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
|Chicken Tinga Burrito*
|$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
|Grilled Chicken Burrito*
|$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.