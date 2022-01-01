Crab cake sandwiches in Bowie
Bowie restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
GRILL
Old Bowie Town Grille
8604 Chestnut Ave, Bowie
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$28.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jerry's Seafood
15211 Major Lansdale Blvd, Bowie
|CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$21.95
Maryland's finest original lump crab seasoned with Old Bay, served on a Martin's potato roll. Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried
|FC CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$21.95
Our original lump mixture with black pepper & dry mustard added for a sensational bite, served on a Martin's potato roll. Absolutely NO filler! Prepared Baked or Fried
