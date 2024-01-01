Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Bowie

Bowie restaurants that serve curry

D&G Caribbean Grill + Bar

6946 Laurel Bowie Road, Bowie

Curry chicken$15.00
Marinated in our savory Jamaican Spiced curry and slow cooked until its insanely tender
More about D&G Caribbean Grill + Bar
Blue Sunday Bar & Grill

6868 Race Track Rd, Bowie

SIGNATURE CURRY$20.00
Chicken or Beef stir- fried with Broccoli, Potatoes, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Onions served w/ Spicy Curry Sauce. Shrimp ($6 extra).
SPICY CURRY FRIED RICE$18.00
Chicken & Shrimp w/ Carrots, Green Peas, Egg, Onion.
More about Blue Sunday Bar & Grill

