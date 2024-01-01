Curry in Bowie
Bowie restaurants that serve curry
More about D&G Caribbean Grill + Bar
D&G Caribbean Grill + Bar
6946 Laurel Bowie Road, Bowie
|Curry chicken
|$15.00
Marinated in our savory Jamaican Spiced curry and slow cooked until its insanely tender
More about Blue Sunday Bar & Grill
Blue Sunday Bar & Grill
6868 Race Track Rd, Bowie
|SIGNATURE CURRY
|$20.00
Chicken or Beef stir- fried with Broccoli, Potatoes, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Onions served w/ Spicy Curry Sauce. Shrimp ($6 extra).
|SPICY CURRY FRIED RICE
|$18.00
Chicken & Shrimp w/ Carrots, Green Peas, Egg, Onion.