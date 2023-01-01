Fried chicken wings in Bowie
Bowie restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
More about Ruby's Southern Comfort Kitchen - 4410 Mitchellville Road
Ruby's Southern Comfort Kitchen - 4410 Mitchellville Road
4410 Mitchellville Road, Bowie
|Deep Fried Chicken Wing Meal
|$20.00
5 whole wings, seasoned and deep fried golden brown.
More about Ruby's Southern Kitchen
Ruby's Southern Kitchen
14207 Old Anapolis Road, Bowie
|Ralph's Deep Fried Chicken Wings (5)
|$19.00
Five Whole Wings, seasoned and deep fried golden brown
NOTICE: there is a national price increase on chicken wings that we have no control over. Our pricing is currently reflective of that market pricing. Thank you for your understanding and we're hoping that the supply chain will get better in the upcoming months.
|3 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner: Thigh, Leg, Wing - No Substitutions
|$15.00
Fried Chicken Dinner (Dark Meat): Thigh, Leg, Wing - No Substitutions