Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken wings in Bowie

Go
Bowie restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bowie
  • /
  • Fried Chicken Wings

Bowie restaurants that serve fried chicken wings

Item pic

 

Ruby's Southern Comfort Kitchen - 4410 Mitchellville Road

4410 Mitchellville Road, Bowie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Deep Fried Chicken Wing Meal$20.00
5 whole wings, seasoned and deep fried golden brown.
More about Ruby's Southern Comfort Kitchen - 4410 Mitchellville Road
Item pic

 

Ruby's Southern Kitchen

14207 Old Anapolis Road, Bowie

No reviews yet
Ralph's Deep Fried Chicken Wings (5)$19.00
Five Whole Wings, seasoned and deep fried golden brown
NOTICE: there is a national price increase on chicken wings that we have no control over. Our pricing is currently reflective of that market pricing. Thank you for your understanding and we're hoping that the supply chain will get better in the upcoming months.
3 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner: Thigh, Leg, Wing - No Substitutions$15.00
Fried Chicken Dinner (Dark Meat): Thigh, Leg, Wing - No Substitutions
More about Ruby's Southern Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Bowie

Jerk Chicken

Pork Chops

Scallops

Bisque

Rum Cake

Cake

Pies

Salmon

Map

More near Bowie to explore

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 1 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (657 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1253 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1213 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (445 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston