Grits in Bowie

Bowie restaurants
Bowie restaurants that serve grits

Chesapeake Grille & Deli image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chesapeake Grille & Deli - Bowie

6786 Race Track Rd,, Bowie

Avg 4.6 (2628 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp N Grits W Puppies$17.99
More about Chesapeake Grille & Deli - Bowie
Creole Shrimp & Grits image

 

Ruby's Southern Kitchen

14207 Old Anapolis Road, Bowie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Creole Shrimp & Grits$16.00
You read it, we said it and it’s pretty darn good. roasted corn, crumbled bacon and creole sauce served with house made biscuits. Note: This menu item is ala carte and does not come with additional sides.
More about Ruby's Southern Kitchen

