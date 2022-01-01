Grits in Bowie
Bowie restaurants that serve grits
More about Chesapeake Grille & Deli - Bowie
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chesapeake Grille & Deli - Bowie
6786 Race Track Rd,, Bowie
|Shrimp N Grits W Puppies
|$17.99
More about Ruby's Southern Kitchen
Ruby's Southern Kitchen
14207 Old Anapolis Road, Bowie
|Creole Shrimp & Grits
|$16.00
You read it, we said it and it’s pretty darn good. roasted corn, crumbled bacon and creole sauce served with house made biscuits. Note: This menu item is ala carte and does not come with additional sides.