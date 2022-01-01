Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rum cake in Bowie

Bowie restaurants
Toast

Bowie restaurants that serve rum cake

Jerry's Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jerry's Seafood - Bowie, MD

15211 Major Lansdale Blvd, Bowie

Avg 4.5 (1948 reviews)
Takeout
RUM CAKE$10.50
More about Jerry's Seafood - Bowie, MD
Ruby's Southern Kitchen image

 

Ruby's Southern Kitchen

14207 Old Anapolis Road, Bowie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rum Cake$6.00
More about Ruby's Southern Kitchen

