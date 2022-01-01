Scallops in Bowie
Bowie restaurants that serve scallops
More about Jerry's Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jerry's Seafood
15211 Major Lansdale Blvd, Bowie
|SCALLOP APPETIZER
|$22.95
Sea scallops, lightly fried served with house-made cocktail sauce or pan-seared in a garlic or regular butter
|SCALLOP LUNCH
|$37.95
Fresh sea scallops, lightly fried served with house-made cocktail sauce or pan-seared in a garlic or regular butter
|SCALLOP DINNER
|$47.95
Fresh sea scallops, lightly fried served with house-made cocktail sauce or pan-seared in a garlic or regular butter