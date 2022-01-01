Scallops in Bowie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerry's Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jerry's Seafood

15211 Major Lansdale Blvd, Bowie

Avg 4.5 (1948 reviews)
Takeout
SCALLOP APPETIZER$22.95
Sea scallops, lightly fried served with house-made cocktail sauce or pan-seared in a garlic or regular butter
SCALLOP LUNCH$37.95
Fresh sea scallops, lightly fried served with house-made cocktail sauce or pan-seared in a garlic or regular butter
SCALLOP DINNER$47.95
Fresh sea scallops, lightly fried served with house-made cocktail sauce or pan-seared in a garlic or regular butter
More about Jerry's Seafood
Rock & Toss Crab House image

SEAFOOD

Rock & Toss Crab House

15500 Annapolis Rd, Bowie

Avg 4.5 (663 reviews)
Takeout
(6) Steamed Scallops$13.00
(12) Steamed Scallops$24.00
More about Rock & Toss Crab House

