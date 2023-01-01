Brisket in Bowie
El Fenix Waxahachie
1035 W. US-287 Bypass, Waxahachie
|Spicy Brisket Enchilada Plate
|$11.59
Onions, cilantro, avocado and brisket inside of corn tortilla topped with Anaheim sauce and garnish with shredded lettuce and queso fresco, Served with rice and black beans
|Brisket Burrito
|$11.99
|Three Slow-Roasted Brisket Tacos
|$10.49
Served in white corn tortillas with avocado, salsa & cilantro. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.