Quesadillas in Bowie
Bowie restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about El Fenix Waxahachie
El Fenix Waxahachie
1035 W. US-287 Bypass, Waxahachie
|FAJITA STEAK QUESADILLA
|$13.49
SERVER WITH A SIDE OF FRESH MADE GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.49
Mixed cheese, green chiles, spinach & mushrooms served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
|Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.29
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.