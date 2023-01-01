Tacos in Bowie
El Fenix Waxahachie
1035 W. US-287 Bypass, Waxahachie
|Three Pan-Seared Fish Tacos
|$11.99
White Corn Tortillas filled with pan-seared tilapia, sweet cabbage slaw & vinaigrette. Served with tartar sauce, lemon, rice, & charro beans.
|Two Classic Picadillo Beef Tacos
|$10.49
Traditional picadillo ground beef in your choice of a crispy shell or soft flour tortilla. Topped with lettuce, tomato, & cheddar cheese and served with rice & your choice of charro, refried, or black beans.
|Kids Chicken Soft Tacos
|$5.49
Shredded chicken seasoned with tomatoes and onions, avocado, cheese, & sour cream. Choice of 2 kid’s sides.