Bowl Appetit

Fresh medi bowls & wraps!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salmon Bowl$14.99
Chicken Bowl$13.99
Keto Bowl$14.99
Spicy Chicken Bowl$13.99
Shrimp Bowl$14.99
The Body Builder$15.99
Veggie Bowl$13.99
Soda Can$1.00
Steak Bowl$13.99
Location

22735 MICHIGAN AVE

DEARBORN MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
