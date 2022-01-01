Go
Bowl Ninety-One

Come in and enjoy!

SUSHI • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

100 E College Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (903 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Rangoons (6)$7.50
Imitation crab, cream cheese, and green onions. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Happy Belly Buns (2)$7.00
Pork belly, sweet chili hoisin, and pickled cucumber
Bangkok Flat Noodle$13.50
Noodles stir fried with broccoli, bell peppers, onions, carrots, and egg in a garlic sweet soy sauce.
Spicy Miso$13.55
Spicy creamy tonkotsu broth, miso, chashu, sesame seeds, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, spicy bean sprouts, scallions, and a marinated egg.
Hmong Eggrolls (2)$5.00
Chicken, cabbage, carrots, onions, and noodles fried until golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Bulgogi Kimchi Fries$10.50
Fries, kimchi, cheddar cheese, and marinated beef.
Drunken Udon$13.50
Pan-fried udon noodle with chili, garlic, broccoli, bell peppers, onion and basil. *Spicy
Pad Thai$13.00
Noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, and egg in a sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with crushed peanuts, cilantro, and lime.
Fried Rice 91$13.50
A combination of chicken, beef, crispy pork, shrimp, egg, peas, carrots, and onions. Topped with an over-easy egg.
Simply Fried Rice$11.00
Carrots, peas, onions, and egg
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

100 E College Ave

Appleton WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
