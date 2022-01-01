Bowl of Heaven
At Bowl of Heaven, we serve the helathiest acai bowls, superfood smoothies, and fresh-pressed juices.
The acai berry (pronounced ah-sigh-EE) is grown in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. This antioxidant-rich superfruit is the base for all of our Bowls. We mix in fresh, frozen, and exotic super-fruits and after a quick turn of the blender-BAM!-you have heaven in a bowl. No ice. No dairy, No processed sugars. Just nature's best fruit topped with granola, fresh fruit, and honey. Every spoonful of this smooth, thick, fruit concoction sends your taste buds to paradise. Who knew healthy could taste so good?
SMOOTHIES
1040 Grant Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1040 Grant Rd
Mountain View CA
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blue Line Pizza
Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Relax and enjoy your meal under a patio umbrella or next to a heater on our dog friendly, outdoor patio.
Oren's Hummus
Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.
Udon Mugizo - Mountain View
Come in and enjoy!
Ephesus
A family operation. We offer simple yet brilliantly executed Mediterranean dishes & food