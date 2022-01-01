Go
Bowlavard Lanes

2121 E SPRINGS DR • $$

Avg 3 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyro Sandwich$8.99
A customer favorite! Pita bread loaded with roasted lamb, fresh tomato, onions, and fresh tzatziki sauce.
2 Piece Cod Dinner$13.99
2 Piece's of Cod. Deep fried in beer batter and cooked to perfection. Comes with French fries, Broccoli Slaw, Dinner Roll, Brownie, and Condiments.
3 Tacos with Chips & Salsa$6.99
3 hard or soft shell tacos stuffed with beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with chips and salsa.
Cheese Curds$6.99
A Wisconsin favorite! White cheddar cheese coated in a lightly seasoned breading served with a side of homemade ranch.
Classic Cheeseburger$8.99
Topped with your choice of cheese. Add bacon for $1.00
Chicken Tenders$8.99
5 Juicy, light breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
6 Piece Shimp Dinner$16.99
5 Pieces of butterflied Shrimp, breaded and fried to perfection. Comes with French fries, Broccoli Slaw, Dinner Roll, Brownie, and Condiments.
Pizza 16" and 6 Pack$20.00
TUESDAY - Tacos with Chips & Salsa$6.99
3 Beef Tacos stuffed with Lettuce, Cheese and Tomato's. Served with a side of Tortilla Chips

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet

Location

2121 E SPRINGS DR

Madison WI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
