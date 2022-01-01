Go
Toast

Bowled

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • WAFFLES

120 Hoosick Street • $

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)

Popular Items

Lemon Me Bowl$10.15
Lemon Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Shreds, Flax Seeds.
Spicy Chicken Grain Bowl$9.95
Brown Rice, Romaine, Grilled Spicy Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Black Beans, and Pickled Jalapenos.
Suggested Dressing: Sriracha Drizzle
BYO Frozen "Acai" Bowl$10.15
The Bowled Acai$10.15
Acai Base, Banana, Granola, Strawberries, Coconut Shreds, Peanut Butter.
BYO Grain Bowl$7.55
BYO Salad Bowl$7.55
The Farm Bowl$9.95
Romaine, Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Corn, Croutons, Goat Cheese, and Walnuts.
Suggested Dressing: Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Protein Bowl$10.95
Romaine & Spinach, Choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak, Edamame, Hard Boiled Egg, Quiona, Croutons and Feta Cheese.
50 Grams of Protein!
Suggested Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
COCO Bowl$10.15
Cacao (Chocolate) Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Sliced Almonds, Hemp Seeds, Shaved Callebaut Chocolate.
La Fiesta Bowl$9.95
Romaine & Arugula, Black Beans, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Tortilla Stirps, and Shredded White Cheddar.
Suggested Dressing: Avocado Ranch
Location

120 Hoosick Street

Troy NY

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
