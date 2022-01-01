Bowling Green American restaurants you'll love

Bowling Green restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Bowling Green

The Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Bistro

1129 College Street, Bowling Green

Avg 4.6 (1360 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Meat Beignets$14.00
Basil butter sauce
Bacon Wrapped Dates$13.00
Gorgonzola cream cheese stuffed
Chicken Picatta$19.00
tomato, spinach, capers, mushroom, white wine lemon butter, penne
More about The Bistro
Hickory & Oak image

STEAKS

Hickory & Oak

705 State Street Unit 54, Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8oz Filet$48.00
Country Ham Wontons$12.00
16 oz Ribeye$40.00
More about Hickory & Oak
Roosters image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skins$5.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar andbacon bits with sour cream.
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Hangry Jack's "Breakfast Joint" image

 

Hangry Jack's "Breakfast Joint"

2800 Scottsville Rd #8, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hangry Jack's "Breakfast Joint"

