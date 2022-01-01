Bowling Green pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Bowling Green

Hilligans Sports Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hilligans Sports Bar

1265 College St, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.49
Chicken, bacon, ranch, cilantro and four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan).
Crispy Chicken Wrap$7.99
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Toss in any of Hilligans 13 sauces. Served with chips and salsa. Substitute tots or fries $0.50 or mac & cheese $1.00
16" Build Your Own$10.99
Build your own! $1.00 each additional topping. Toppings include: Beef, ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, pineapple, banana peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños.
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
Roosters image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skins$5.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar andbacon bits with sour cream.
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky image

 

The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky

1703 Us 31W Byp, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" Large CHZ ONLY $7$7.00
This is a $7 CHEESE PIZZA!
No toppings can be added!!!
1/2 Cheesestix$3.00
Firehouse Fries$5.50
More about The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky

