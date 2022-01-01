Bowling Green pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Bowling Green
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hilligans Sports Bar
1265 College St, Bowling Green
|12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$12.49
Chicken, bacon, ranch, cilantro and four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan).
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$7.99
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Toss in any of Hilligans 13 sauces. Served with chips and salsa. Substitute tots or fries $0.50 or mac & cheese $1.00
|16" Build Your Own
|$10.99
Build your own! $1.00 each additional topping. Toppings include: Beef, ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, pineapple, banana peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green
|Potato Skins
|$5.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar andbacon bits with sour cream.
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.