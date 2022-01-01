Boneless wings in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve boneless wings
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hilligans Sports Bar
1265 College St, Bowling Green
|15 Boneless Wings
|$11.99
Sauces: Hot, Medium, Mild, Sweet Red Chili, BBQ, Gold Fever, Spicy Thai, Teriyaki, Hot Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Bourbon Molasses.
|5 Boneless Wing Basket
|$6.99
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings with fries or tots. Tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Add mac & cheese $1.00
|15 Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green
|20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$15.80
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$28.99
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|Boneless Wings
|$7.99
|Bump And Run Boneless Wings (18)
|$16.99
Tender chunks of white meat chicken, breaded and fried, and tossed in one of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
|Bump And Run Boneless Wings (24)
|$24.99
Tender chunks of white meat chicken, breaded and fried, and tossed in one of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.