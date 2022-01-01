Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Bowling Green

Bowling Green restaurants
Bowling Green restaurants that serve boneless wings

Hilligans Sports Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hilligans Sports Bar

1265 College St, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
15 Boneless Wings$11.99
Sauces: Hot, Medium, Mild, Sweet Red Chili, BBQ, Gold Fever, Spicy Thai, Teriyaki, Hot Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Bourbon Molasses.
5 Boneless Wing Basket$6.99
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings with fries or tots. Tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Add mac & cheese $1.00
15 Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce) image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$15.80
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$28.99
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green

Avg 4.1 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings$7.99
Bump And Run Boneless Wings (18)$16.99
Tender chunks of white meat chicken, breaded and fried, and tossed in one of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Bump And Run Boneless Wings (24)$24.99
Tender chunks of white meat chicken, breaded and fried, and tossed in one of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
Finishline Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Finishline Sports Bar & Grill

4767 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BONELESS WINGS$9.99
BONELESS WING BASKET$12.99
More about Finishline Sports Bar & Grill

