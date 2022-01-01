Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Bowling Green
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hilligans Sports Bar
1265 College St, Bowling Green
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$7.69
Seasoned chicken breast, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeño ranch, lettuce, tomato and buffalo sauce.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
A fresh hand breaded chicken breast deep fried and dipped in mild sauce, topped with house made ranch, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, with lettuce and tomato on a fresh Brioche bun.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cambridge Market & Cafe
760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Perfectly fried chicken breast dipped in our house-made buffalo sauce on a split top bun with lettuce, swiss cheese and pickles. Comes with one side of your choice.