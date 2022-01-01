Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Bowling Green

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hilligans Sports Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hilligans Sports Bar

1265 College St, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.69
Seasoned chicken breast, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeño ranch, lettuce, tomato and buffalo sauce.
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green

Avg 4.1 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
A fresh hand breaded chicken breast deep fried and dipped in mild sauce, topped with house made ranch, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, with lettuce and tomato on a fresh Brioche bun.
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
Cambridge Market & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cambridge Market & Cafe

760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Perfectly fried chicken breast dipped in our house-made buffalo sauce on a split top bun with lettuce, swiss cheese and pickles. Comes with one side of your choice.
More about Cambridge Market & Cafe

