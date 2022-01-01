Burritos in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve burritos
More about El Maguey - Bowling Green
El Maguey - Bowling Green
4700 Scottsville ROAD, Bowling Green
|CALIFORNIA BURRITO
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, rice, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with tomatillo salsa garnished with fresh grilled jalapeño. Served with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo, rice and beans
|Kids Beef or Chicken Burrito
|$6.99
|MONSTER BURRITO
|$11.99
A large flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, rice and refried beans
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
1640 Scottsville Rd\r\nSuite 400, Bowling Green
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.