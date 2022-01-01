Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Bowling Green

Bowling Green restaurants
Bowling Green restaurants that serve burritos

El Maguey - Bowling Green image

 

El Maguey - Bowling Green

4700 Scottsville ROAD, Bowling Green

CALIFORNIA BURRITO$13.99
Grilled chicken, rice, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with tomatillo salsa garnished with fresh grilled jalapeño. Served with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo, rice and beans
Kids Beef or Chicken Burrito$6.99
MONSTER BURRITO$11.99
A large flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, rice and refried beans
Toro image

 

Toro

1760 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

Brisket Burrito$17.00
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Just Love Coffee

1640 Scottsville Rd\r\nSuite 400, Bowling Green

Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
