Caesar salad in Bowling Green

Go
Bowling Green restaurants
Toast

Bowling Green restaurants that serve caesar salad

Hilligans Sports Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hilligans Sports Bar

1265 College St, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add $2.00 for grill or fried chicken.
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad - Full$10.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Caesar Salad - Half$4.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad - Full$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
More about Roosters
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green

Avg 4.1 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.59
1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken on a bed of romaine hearts, croutons, and a parmesan romano cheese blend tossed in OT's Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
Add side Caesar Salad$3.49
A bed of romaine hearts, croutons, and a parmesan romano cheese blend tossed in OT's Caesar dressing.
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
Toro image

 

Toro

1760 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.00
romain, tomatoes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips
More about Toro
Finishline Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Finishline Sports Bar & Grill

4767 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$6.99
More about Finishline Sports Bar & Grill

