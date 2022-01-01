Caesar salad in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hilligans Sports Bar
1265 College St, Bowling Green
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add $2.00 for grill or fried chicken.
More about Roosters
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Full
|$10.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
|Caesar Salad - Half
|$4.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
|Caesar Salad - Full
|$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.59
1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken on a bed of romaine hearts, croutons, and a parmesan romano cheese blend tossed in OT's Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
|Add side Caesar Salad
|$3.49
A bed of romaine hearts, croutons, and a parmesan romano cheese blend tossed in OT's Caesar dressing.
More about Toro
Toro
1760 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
romain, tomatoes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips