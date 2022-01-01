Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Bowling Green

Bowling Green restaurants
Bowling Green restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Hilligans Sports Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hilligans Sports Bar

1265 College St, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.99
Seasoned chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, and Romano with Caesar dressing and croutons. Served with chips and sals. Substitute tots or fries $0.50 or mac & cheese $1.00
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green

Avg 4.1 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.79
Fresh grilled chicken with chopped romaine hearts, OT's caesar dressing, parmesan and romano cheeses, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Pub By Novo

2425 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$13.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, caesar dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
More about Pub By Novo

