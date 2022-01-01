Chicken pasta in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Novo Dolce - 651 U.S. 31 West Bypass
651 U.S. 31 West Bypass, Bowling Green
|Voodoo Chicken Pasta
|$16.00
penne noodles, blackened chicken, gorgonzola, corn pico, cajun cream, 2 piece french bread.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cambridge Market & Cafe - Campbell Ln
760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green
|Cajun Chicken Pasta
|$13.00
Pasta tossed with a Cajun cream and cheese sauce and mixed with sauteed onions, peppers, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach and finished with grilled chicken and blue cheese crumbles.