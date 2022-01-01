Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Bowling Green

Bowling Green restaurants
Bowling Green restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Item pic

 

Novo Dolce - 651 U.S. 31 West Bypass

651 U.S. 31 West Bypass, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
Takeout
Voodoo Chicken Pasta$16.00
penne noodles, blackened chicken, gorgonzola, corn pico, cajun cream, 2 piece french bread.
More about Novo Dolce - 651 U.S. 31 West Bypass
Cambridge Market & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cambridge Market & Cafe - Campbell Ln

760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Pasta$13.00
Pasta tossed with a Cajun cream and cheese sauce and mixed with sauteed onions, peppers, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach and finished with grilled chicken and blue cheese crumbles.
More about Cambridge Market & Cafe - Campbell Ln

