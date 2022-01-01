Chicken salad in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Full
|$10.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
|Cajun Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Marinated Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cambridge Market & Cafe
830 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green
|Classic Chicken Salad
|$8.49
|Pint Chicken Salad
|$8.49
|Hot Chicken Salad (2 Pairings)
|$8.49
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.59
1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken on a bed of romaine hearts, croutons, and a parmesan romano cheese blend tossed in OT's Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
|Chicken House Salad
|$10.59
1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken on top of bed of mixed greens, with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings and garlic bread.