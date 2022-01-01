Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bowling Green

Bowling Green restaurants
Bowling Green restaurants that serve chicken salad

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad - Full$10.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Cajun Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Marinated Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Cambridge Market & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cambridge Market & Cafe

830 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Chicken Salad$8.49
Pint Chicken Salad$8.49
Hot Chicken Salad (2 Pairings)$8.49
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green

Avg 4.1 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.59
1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken on a bed of romaine hearts, croutons, and a parmesan romano cheese blend tossed in OT's Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
Chicken House Salad$10.59
1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken on top of bed of mixed greens, with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings and garlic bread.
Cambridge Market & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cambridge Market & Cafe

760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Salad (2 Pairings)$10.49
Hot Chicken Salad (3 Pairings)$12.49
Chicken Salad$8.49
Tender and juicy shredded chicken with pecans, grapes, celery, mayonnaise and seasonings.
