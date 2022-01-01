Chicken sandwiches in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hilligans Sports Bar
1265 College St, Bowling Green
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
|$7.69
Seasoned chicken breast strips, ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$7.69
Seasoned chicken breast, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeño ranch, lettuce, tomato and buffalo sauce.
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$8.49
Crispy chicken topped with marinara and a blend of provolone, Romano, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Served with choice of chips. Substitute fries or tater tots for $0.50 or mac & cheese $1.00
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|The Ot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.59
A 1/2 pound fresh, never frozen classic American grilled chicken sandwich served with Provolone cheese and bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a fresh corn dusted Kaiser. Served with fries or a choice of a regular side.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
A fresh hand breaded chicken breast deep fried and dipped in mild sauce, topped with house made ranch, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, with lettuce and tomato on a fresh Brioche bun.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cambridge Market & Cafe
760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Perfectly fried chicken breast dipped in our house-made buffalo sauce on a split top bun with lettuce, swiss cheese and pickles. Comes with one side of your choice.
Finishline Sports Bar & Grill
4767 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green
|CHICKEN SANDWICH BASKET
|$9.99