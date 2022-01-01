Chicken sandwiches in Bowling Green

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hilligans Sports Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hilligans Sports Bar

1265 College St, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$7.69
Seasoned chicken breast strips, ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.69
Seasoned chicken breast, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeño ranch, lettuce, tomato and buffalo sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$8.49
Crispy chicken topped with marinara and a blend of provolone, Romano, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Served with choice of chips. Substitute fries or tater tots for $0.50 or mac & cheese $1.00
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
More about Roosters
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green

Avg 4.1 (826 reviews)
Takeout
The Ot Chicken Sandwich$11.59
A 1/2 pound fresh, never frozen classic American grilled chicken sandwich served with Provolone cheese and bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a fresh corn dusted Kaiser. Served with fries or a choice of a regular side.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
A fresh hand breaded chicken breast deep fried and dipped in mild sauce, topped with house made ranch, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, with lettuce and tomato on a fresh Brioche bun.
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
Cambridge Market & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cambridge Market & Cafe

760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Perfectly fried chicken breast dipped in our house-made buffalo sauce on a split top bun with lettuce, swiss cheese and pickles. Comes with one side of your choice.
More about Cambridge Market & Cafe
Finishline Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Finishline Sports Bar & Grill

4767 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH BASKET$9.99
More about Finishline Sports Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Pub By Novo

2425 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PUB'S HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
chipolte ranch slaw, brioche bun, pickle
More about Pub By Novo

