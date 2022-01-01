Chicken tenders in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hilligans Sports Bar
1265 College St, Bowling Green
|5 Chicken Tender Basket
|$7.99
Chicken tenders with a choice of tots or fries. Served with honey mustard, ranch, or BBQ.
Novo Dolce
651 U.S. 31 West Bypass, Bowling Green
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.00
shishito peppers, eel, yum yum
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|Hand Breaded Kickin’ Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
Choose from our fresh hand battered fingers with our house seasoned flour and fried to perfection, or flame grilled fingers. Have your finger tossed in one of OT's 15 sauces! Served with a choice of regular side and honey mustard or house made ranch.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cambridge Market & Cafe
760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
Order of 2 classic chicken tenders, with choice of any one side.
Finishline Sports Bar & Grill
4767 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green
|CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
|$9.99
Just Love Coffee
1640 Scottsville Rd\r\nSuite 400, Bowling Green
|Chicken Tender Side
|$3.00