Chicken tenders in Bowling Green

Bowling Green restaurants
Bowling Green restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Hilligans Sports Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hilligans Sports Bar

1265 College St, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
5 Chicken Tender Basket$7.99
Chicken tenders with a choice of tots or fries. Served with honey mustard, ranch, or BBQ.
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
Novo Dolce

651 U.S. 31 West Bypass, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$12.00
shishito peppers, eel, yum yum
More about Novo Dolce
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green

Avg 4.1 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Hand Breaded Kickin’ Chicken Tenders$7.99
Choose from our fresh hand battered fingers with our house seasoned flour and fried to perfection, or flame grilled fingers. Have your finger tossed in one of OT's 15 sauces! Served with a choice of regular side and honey mustard or house made ranch.
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
Cambridge Market & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cambridge Market & Cafe

760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$10.00
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.00
Order of 2 classic chicken tenders, with choice of any one side.
More about Cambridge Market & Cafe
Finishline Sports Bar & Grill

4767 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET$9.99
More about Finishline Sports Bar & Grill
Pub By Novo

2425 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$9.00
fries
More about Pub By Novo
Just Love Coffee

1640 Scottsville Rd\r\nSuite 400, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
Chicken Tender Side$3.00
More about Just Love Coffee

