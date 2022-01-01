Chicken wraps in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hilligans Sports Bar
1265 College St, Bowling Green
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$7.99
Seasoned chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, and Romano with Caesar dressing and croutons. Served with chips and sals. Substitute tots or fries $0.50 or mac & cheese $1.00
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$7.99
Seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, buffalo sauce, and jalapeño ranch. Served with chips and salsa. Substitute tots or fries $0.75 or mac & cheese $1.00
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$7.99
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Toss in any of Hilligans 13 sauces. Served with chips and salsa. Substitute tots or fries $0.50 or mac & cheese $1.00
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|Any Chicken Wrap
|$7.99
|Fried Chicken Wrap
|$8.79
Fresh hand breaded Kickin' Fingers with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of house made ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla. You can have your Kickin' Fingers tossed in any of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side item.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.79
Fresh grilled chicken with chopped romaine hearts, OT's caesar dressing, parmesan and romano cheeses, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.
More about Pub By Novo
Pub By Novo
2425 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$13.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, caesar dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
1640 Scottsville Rd\r\nSuite 400, Bowling Green
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.