Chili in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hilligans Sports Bar
1265 College St, Bowling Green
|Chili Con Queso
|$6.99
Fresh corn tortilla chips, with Chili and our homemade queso.
|Chili Cheese Fries APP
|$7.99
Hot fries smothered with chili and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream.
|Large Chili
|$3.99
STEAKS
Hickory & Oak
705 State Street Unit 54, Bowling Green
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green
|Chili - Bowl
|$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
|s/o Chili 3oz
|$0.79
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|Grilled Cheese & Bowl Of Chili
|$5.49
Fresh grilled Texas toast with American cheese and a bowl of OT's hot, delicious chili, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with crackers.
|Dive In Dips Chili Queso Dip
|$5.99
Our house made queso combined with our delicious chili served with freshly cooked tortilla chips.