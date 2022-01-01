Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Bowling Green

Go
Bowling Green restaurants
Toast

Bowling Green restaurants that serve chili

Hilligans Sports Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hilligans Sports Bar

1265 College St, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Con Queso$6.99
Fresh corn tortilla chips, with Chili and our homemade queso.
Chili Cheese Fries APP$7.99
Hot fries smothered with chili and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream.
Large Chili$3.99
Hickory & Oak image

STEAKS

Hickory & Oak

705 State Street Unit 54, Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chili Mac & Cheese$8.00
Roosters image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Chili - Bowl$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
s/o Chili 3oz$0.79
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green

Avg 4.1 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese & Bowl Of Chili$5.49
Fresh grilled Texas toast with American cheese and a bowl of OT's hot, delicious chili, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with crackers.
Dive In Dips Chili Queso Dip$5.99
Our house made queso combined with our delicious chili served with freshly cooked tortilla chips.
Toro image

 

Toro

1760 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Lime Shrimp Taco$5.00
Pork Hatch Chili$6.00
