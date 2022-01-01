Club salad in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve club salad
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hilligans Sports Bar
1265 College St, Bowling Green
|Club House Salad
|$8.99
Mixed greens with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and croutons with ham, turkey and bacon. Served with choice of dressing. Add $2.00 for grilled or fried chicken.
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|Lunch Club Salad
|$5.99
Freshly sliced ham and turkey on top of bed of mixed greens, with bacon, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings and garlic bread.