Club salad in Bowling Green

Go
Bowling Green restaurants
Toast

Bowling Green restaurants that serve club salad

Hilligans Sports Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hilligans Sports Bar

1265 College St, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Club House Salad$8.99
Mixed greens with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and croutons with ham, turkey and bacon. Served with choice of dressing. Add $2.00 for grilled or fried chicken.
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green

Avg 4.1 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Club Salad$5.99
Freshly sliced ham and turkey on top of bed of mixed greens, with bacon, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings and garlic bread.
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

