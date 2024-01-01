Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Bowling Green
/
Bowling Green
/
Edamame
Bowling Green restaurants that serve edamame
Thai Express LLC - 1511 U.S. 31 West Bypass
1511 U.S. 31 West Bypass, Bowling Green
No reviews yet
Edamame
$6.00
steamed soybeans served warm, lightly salted
More about Thai Express LLC - 1511 U.S. 31 West Bypass
Shogun Bistro BG
761 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green
No reviews yet
Regular Edamame
$8.00
More about Shogun Bistro BG
