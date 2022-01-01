Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Bowling Green

Bowling Green restaurants
Bowling Green restaurants that serve fried pickles

Hilligans Sports Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hilligans Sports Bar

1265 College St, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Pickle Fries$6.99
Our Spicy Pickle Fries served with your choice of Ranch or our house made Hillys Sauce.
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
Fried Pickles image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Pub By Novo

2425 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FRIED PICKLES$10.00
bbq ranch, cilantro horseradish
More about Pub By Novo

