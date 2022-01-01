Fried pickles in Bowling Green
Bowling Green restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hilligans Sports Bar
1265 College St, Bowling Green
|Spicy Pickle Fries
|$6.99
Our Spicy Pickle Fries served with your choice of Ranch or our house made Hillys Sauce.
More about Roosters
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.